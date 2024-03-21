10K Jack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 10K Jack.
10K Jack strain effects
10K Jack reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........1
March 21, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Amazing!! Got it from a dispensary in Michigan and loved it, luckily got a few seeds!!
d........y
Yesterday
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Harvested 4-29-24 by Fawn River Cultivation Co., Michigan. 24.28% ThC, 0.05% CBD. This is a 2024 entry into the High Times Cannabis Cup, Michigan, Sativa Flower awards. Sweet tree fruit, cloves and spices. Love the cinamon bun vanilla with a hint of lemon citrus. Sticky buds. Tall cone with small Indica spade/shoulders that hang low, on light green, long orange hairs that give the buds an orange glow, dense buds with sparkling trichomes. Smoke tastes like a sweet vanilla cinamon bun, backside on tongue leaves a smooth herbal flavor. This is a smooth Sativa that is great in the morning with coffee. Not so strong on euphoria and energy so that you do not crash when you come down in a couple of hours. Warm body high, slight jaw and back of head Sativa pressure. Very very nice everyday Sativa flower, enjoy.