Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 10K Jack.

10K Jack strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

10K Jack strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

March 21, 2024
Amazing!! Got it from a dispensary in Michigan and loved it, luckily got a few seeds!!
Yesterday
Harvested 4-29-24 by Fawn River Cultivation Co., Michigan. 24.28% ThC, 0.05% CBD. This is a 2024 entry into the High Times Cannabis Cup, Michigan, Sativa Flower awards. Sweet tree fruit, cloves and spices. Love the cinamon bun vanilla with a hint of lemon citrus. Sticky buds. Tall cone with small Indica spade/shoulders that hang low, on light green, long orange hairs that give the buds an orange glow, dense buds with sparkling trichomes. Smoke tastes like a sweet vanilla cinamon bun, backside on tongue leaves a smooth herbal flavor. This is a smooth Sativa that is great in the morning with coffee. Not so strong on euphoria and energy so that you do not crash when you come down in a couple of hours. Warm body high, slight jaw and back of head Sativa pressure. Very very nice everyday Sativa flower, enjoy.

