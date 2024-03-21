stock photo similar to 10K Jack
HybridTHC 20%CBD

10K Jack

10K Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Shiva Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 10K Jack is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Legion Of Bloom, the average price of 10K Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 10K Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 10K Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



10K Jack strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

10K Jack strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
10K Jack strain reviews2

March 21, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Amazing!! Got it from a dispensary in Michigan and loved it, luckily got a few seeds!!
3 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Harvested 4-29-24 by Fawn River Cultivation Co., Michigan. 24.28% ThC, 0.05% CBD. This is a 2024 entry into the High Times Cannabis Cup, Michigan, Sativa Flower awards. Sweet tree fruit, cloves and spices. Love the cinamon bun vanilla with a hint of lemon citrus. Sticky buds. Tall cone with small Indica spade/shoulders that hang low, on light green, long orange hairs that give the buds an orange glow, dense buds with sparkling trichomes. Smoke tastes like a sweet vanilla cinamon bun, backside on tongue leaves a smooth herbal flavor. This is a smooth Sativa that is great in the morning with coffee. Not so strong on euphoria and energy so that you do not crash when you come down in a couple of hours. Warm body high, slight jaw and back of head Sativa pressure. Very very nice everyday Sativa flower, enjoy.
