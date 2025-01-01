stock photo similar to 11:11 x Zangria
HybridTHC 25%CBD

11:11 x Zangria

11:11 x Zangria is a cannabis strain from popular California breeder Wizard Trees blending two of his popular offerings. 11:11 is a blend of a male and female from his championship RS-11 stock that took first place at the 2023 Zalympix final in collaboration with Deep East Oakland Farms. The Zangria is a pairing of San Francisco’s Thin Mint cut and The Original Z from Mendocino. 11:11 x Zangria has a flowering time of 9 weeks and you can expect a medium to heavy yield. 


