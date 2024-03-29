stock photo similar to Zangria
Zangria
Zangria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint and The Original Z. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zangria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Zangria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zangria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zangria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zangria strain effects
Zangria strain reviews9
r........g
March 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
k........5
June 10, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
G........0
June 6, 2024