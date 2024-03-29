stock photo similar to Zangria
Zangria

Zangria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint and The Original Z. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zangria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Zangria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zangria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zangria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Zangria strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Zangria strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    12% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Insomnia
    12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Zangria strain reviews9

March 29, 2024
I usually don't go for lower THC buds but this strain hit me like a train. I was very surprised by the high once it hit. Highly recommend this strain.
June 10, 2024
A very citrusy/ lemony taste with amazing terp notes
June 6, 2024
This strain was bred by Fiya Farmer not Wizard Trees. This is my favorite strain since the first time I tried it from Doja Pak in 2021. The smell and taste is unlike any other strain Ive tried. The last batch I got from Preferred Gardens was so good also. Fiya is on a legendary flavor making run right now. Cant wait to try Fun Dip and Zmokers Club next.
Read all reviews

