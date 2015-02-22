We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 13 Dawgs.
Reviews
12
bickenback
Member since 2019
Happy high. This strain puts me in a good mood every time i use it, great for anxiety relief!! Gives me more of a head high than a body high, and the high wears off pretty quick but would recommend for anyone who needs to get their mind off of something or just wants to relax. Would definitely buy a...
Ups and downs come with the deal with this hybrid. Sativa boost out of the gate followed by waves of crazy uber-hunger and heavy eye lids. I managed to fight off the urge to sleep and motivated once again to my guitar. In the end it was slumbers battle.