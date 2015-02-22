ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
13 Dawgs reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 13 Dawgs.

Reviews

12

Avatar for bickenback
Member since 2019
Happy high. This strain puts me in a good mood every time i use it, great for anxiety relief!! Gives me more of a head high than a body high, and the high wears off pretty quick but would recommend for anyone who needs to get their mind off of something or just wants to relax. Would definitely buy a...
feelings
Avatar for Inygma
Member since 2019
Cerebral. My type was sugar. Taste is mild.
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for Lightofhope
Member since 2018
I kind of wish I could see what it looks like I can barely teal the color
feelings
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Ups and downs come with the deal with this hybrid. Sativa boost out of the gate followed by waves of crazy uber-hunger and heavy eye lids. I managed to fight off the urge to sleep and motivated once again to my guitar. In the end it was slumbers battle.
feelings
CreativeHungryTingly
Avatar for Kops
Member since 2015
a really different type of high . very soothing yet mind stimulating. taste is most apparant in the apricot region in terms of after taste. overall this is great . lovely.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted