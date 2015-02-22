ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
13 Dawgs is a hybrid of G13 and Chemdawg genetics bred by Canadian LP Delta 9 BioTech. The two potent strains mix to create a balance between indica and sativa effects. 13 Dawgs has a sweet earthy musk that brings a blend of woody citrus flavors. The effects of 13 Dawgs induce a happy, relaxed body buzz with a creative and focused mind that counters depression and stimulates the appetite.

GraceFightsOG
Member since 2015
This strain is hella nice :) I am diagnosed with general anxiety disorder, minor PTSD, and previous Psychological disorder. Basically I have a lot of stress and depression and this is a very nice strain that clears my head and gives me a mellow, uplifting sensation when I'm down. Great for watching ...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Kops
Member since 2015
a really different type of high . very soothing yet mind stimulating. taste is most apparant in the apricot region in terms of after taste. overall this is great . lovely.
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
surfingramps
Member since 2016
Ups and downs come with the deal with this hybrid. Sativa boost out of the gate followed by waves of crazy uber-hunger and heavy eye lids. I managed to fight off the urge to sleep and motivated once again to my guitar. In the end it was slumbers battle.
CreativeHungryTingly
ImsoAdHD
Member since 2015
Very good strain for relax
HappyRelaxed
G13
Chemdog
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More