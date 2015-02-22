13 Dawgs is a hybrid of G13 and Chemdawg genetics bred by Canadian LP Delta 9 BioTech. The two potent strains mix to create a balance between indica and sativa effects. 13 Dawgs has a sweet earthy musk that brings a blend of woody citrus flavors. The effects of 13 Dawgs induce a happy, relaxed body buzz with a creative and focused mind that counters depression and stimulates the appetite.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
GraceFightsOG
Kops
surfingramps
ImsoAdHD
Burtle
Find 13 Dawgs nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 13 Dawgs nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with 13 Dawgs
Hang tight. We're looking for 13 Dawgs nearby.