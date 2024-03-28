2 Scoops reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 2 Scoops.
2 Scoops strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
2 Scoops strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 Scoops reviews
e........3
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
I waited for a few days to make sure what I was experiencing before I wrote this. The buds were big and thick and different than what I am used to. Taste good to. After second hit off pipe my head got very heavy. Next thing I new I was waking up hours later!! First I thought it was a fluke but this weed is very good. Been looking for weed like this for years!!!!.
j........3
January 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Anxious
I tried this and I only smoked a .4 gram joint and it ruined my plans for a bit lol. It is definitely potent and a nice mix of head and strong body effects. I don’t feel sleepy and I don’t feel talkative yet, but I feel blissful and relaxed. I would recommend the strength of people that like strong stuff.
J........n
October 28, 2022
Hungry
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Double Scoop or Two Scoop from Blaze in Oakland California. I can smell that slight orange fragrance, like bitter orange.
o........s
September 23, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Yummy every time
j........5
August 31, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is my favorite Tyson 2.0 strain I have tried!
B........7
June 10, 2024
Never Again