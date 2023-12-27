This is my first cannabis review in my life because this strain is worth my time ⏲️ ❤️ I felt the sativa effects first but no anxiety. I was just focused on the day and whatever I was doing. The weather outside was perfect adding to this experience. When the indica effects took over it was an intense relaxing experience and I was aware that I was getting 'indacouch' 🙃 but I didn't fight it and just enjoyed what I was feeling and fell asleep. 2090 is officially my favorite strain from Cookies.