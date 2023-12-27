2090 reviews
e........5
December 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Fantastic, full body high but doesn’t leave you stuck to the couch. Best strain I’ve had and highly recommend
r........t
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
It's a great balanced strain. A bit harsh but fruity after taste. Definitely gets a tingle in the body. Nice happy buzz
d........3
January 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Very sweet on the inhale earthy on the exhale great uplifting and head high but a great body numbing good for casual conversation
z........a
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Good
m........5
May 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is my first cannabis review in my life because this strain is worth my time ⏲️ ❤️ I felt the sativa effects first but no anxiety. I was just focused on the day and whatever I was doing. The weather outside was perfect adding to this experience. When the indica effects took over it was an intense relaxing experience and I was aware that I was getting 'indacouch' 🙃 but I didn't fight it and just enjoyed what I was feeling and fell asleep. 2090 is officially my favorite strain from Cookies.
s........6
August 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
2090 by Cookies is my favorite daytime hybrid next to That Badu. I smoke 2090 in the morning with That Badu, both are great Pre-Workout strains. 2090 tastes very piney, and earthy. It’s heavy but not to the point that it wipes you out or locks you in a chair/couch. I walk 11 miles a day and I’m able to do it thanks to 2090
p........g
Today
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Reminds me of permanent marker. From the smell to the effects. Had a heavy couch lock and a great night of sleep with no problem falling asleep.
D........0
June 8, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
It’s a decent strain. Nothing magical about it but it gets the job done. Acts more as an Indica, munchie maker for sure. Will put you to sleep if you smoke before bed. Unique smell reminds me of Amnesia Haze a lot. Not much on flavor and the brand I grabbed didn’t sure it correctly so there’s black ash, not the best sample to judge by. The high does hit immediately after the first hit which is great for instant relief of road rage or whatever has you upset.