2090
2090 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Y Life. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 2090 is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cookies, the average price of 2090 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 2090’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 2090, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
2090 strain reviews11
e........5
December 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
r........t
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
d........3
January 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted