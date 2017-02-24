3rd Coast Panama Chunk by Bedford Grow is a cross between East Coast Panama Chunk (Panama F7 x Deep Chunk) and Sour Diesel. This vigorous strain creates dense, resinous buds that reek of pine and fuel. Panama Chunk is a potent and versatile hybrid that provides immediate mood elevation and stress relief, making it ideal after a long day. The strain’s varied cerebral and physical effects help consumers abate anxiety and insomnia while also tending to migraines and muscular pain.