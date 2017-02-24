ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3rd Coast Panama Chunk by Bedford Grow is a cross between East Coast Panama Chunk (Panama F7 x Deep Chunk) and Sour Diesel. This vigorous strain creates dense, resinous buds that reek of pine and fuel. Panama Chunk is a potent and versatile hybrid that provides immediate mood elevation and stress relief, making it ideal after a long day. The strain’s varied cerebral and physical effects help consumers abate anxiety and insomnia while also tending to migraines and muscular pain. 

Avatar for jakes9101
Member since 2016
Another great strain by Bedford Grow! Worked great for pain and was a good upbeat buzz.
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for DebraFreese
Member since 2014
It’s great! Makes you forget your pain and stress!
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for aishach1
Member since 2017
Very tasty hybrid that is more of a sativa energy. It's tasty and relieved my anxiety.
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for 710pdx
Member since 2016
A friend grew this and claimed it was the real deal. He's a great grower and the weed was awesome. 5 stars!
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Deep Chunk
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
3rd Coast Panama Chunk