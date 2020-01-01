We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Mike from Exotic Genetix bred 4 Kings by crossing a female Los Angeles OG Kush and his own Triple OG. With a thick kush flavor backed by a citrus punch, this strain will coat your throat with wonderful flavors. 4 Kings may be the next favorite OG cultivar.