Hybrid

42 reviews

LA Kush

aka Los Angeles Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

LA Kush

Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush,  the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

28 people reported effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 67%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 42%
Stress 39%
Depression 28%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 21%
Inflammation 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Anxious 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

Avatar for ktb224
Member since 2014
I got a little bit of this from Walking Raven and it's fantastic. Even though it's like 85% indica, it doesn't make me tired at all, just relaxed and happy. It also doesn't make me anxious either, it's perfect. I've been able to clean, get work done etc. after smoking this, but have also been abl...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for agkush89
Member since 2017
I've tried this strain several times and every time it seems to bring on anxiety and even mild panic attacks. It's during the onset of the high that can last anywhere from 5 - 30 minutes. Afterwards, I'm generally relaxed but get very much in my head. For me, I guess it's just better to take a hit o...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for STNR97
Member since 2015
I am not a big fan of indica but i that stuff... although its a hybrid, it knockt me out for hours!!! Its even stronger than most of the Indicas!
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for peacerose
Member since 2016
Reviewing for impact on fibro symptoms. This is a great daytime strain for me. It leaves me pretty clear-headed while knocking out most of my pain. It tends to take the edge off my fatigue too, so I see improved productivity with it. My nervous system generally likes this stuff, but it isn't quite...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Los Angeles Kush did well again with LA Kush. My eighth was beautiful to look at. One bud alone weighed 2.5 grams! The bud had two different shades, medium to darker green that looked much lighter because of all the fine clear trichomes & burnt orange pistils everywhere. Buds super dense. The taste ...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Strain
LA Kush
First strain child
Tickle Kush
child
Second strain child
LA Cake
child

Products with LA Kush

