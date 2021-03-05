4 Prophets reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 4 Prophets.
4 Prophets effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
33% of people report feeling uplifted
33% of people report feeling tingly
33% of people report feeling relaxed
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy 4 Prophets near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.