4 Prophets

4 Prophets effects are mostly energizing.

tingly

4 Prophets is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of 4 Prophets. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

4 Prophets effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

4 Prophets reviews4

