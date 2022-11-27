5 Alive
5 Alive, also known as Five Alive,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and happy. 5 Alive has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, 5 Alive, before let us know! Leave a review.
5 Alive strain reviews(3)
c........5
November 27, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is pretty solid. It keeps me awake while getting me high as balls. Its pretty solid in terms of stress relief. The smell reminds me of red wine and a passover seder
e........8
May 9, 2022
It’s really good in smaller doses but did I full on green out when I used my bong with this strain. I then tried smoking a joint of it and it was very pleasant! A little bit goes a long way! I would describe the high as happy, carefree, and uplifting
h........t
February 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Truly a outstanding strain , I got a cream of the crops 5 alive eighth and was blown away by the amazing flavors and aroma, it smells of a strong combination of gmo funk and tangie with a bit of creamsicle on the exhale, super euphoric happy high .