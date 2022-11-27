5 Alive reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 5 Alive.
5 Alive strain effects
5 Alive strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
c........5
November 27, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is pretty solid. It keeps me awake while getting me high as balls. Its pretty solid in terms of stress relief. The smell reminds me of red wine and a passover seder
e........8
May 9, 2022
It’s really good in smaller doses but did I full on green out when I used my bong with this strain. I then tried smoking a joint of it and it was very pleasant! A little bit goes a long way! I would describe the high as happy, carefree, and uplifting
h........t
February 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Truly a outstanding strain , I got a cream of the crops 5 alive eighth and was blown away by the amazing flavors and aroma, it smells of a strong combination of gmo funk and tangie with a bit of creamsicle on the exhale, super euphoric happy high .