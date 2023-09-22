503 Wifi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 503 Wifi.
w........s
September 22, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Anxious
I think the White Fire OG Kush is an awesome strain for helping people with Manic Depresssion, Mood Swings, Anxiety, and Insomnia. I tried it from Oregon out on the West Coast.
V........s
February 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
LOWD never disappoints. Second time buying a larger batch of this strain. Giant, absolutely picturesque light green buds that've been tinted tan from the sheer amount of kief caked on it. I usually have an abnormally stubborn tolerance but this stuff kicks my ass every single time. Super bright and cerebral high without much sedation, good for daytime(or work) use.
K........e
January 12, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This had an herbal flavor. My particular bud was THC: 26.31%. Heavy, warmth, slow, "sense of well-being," artistic, and sensory.