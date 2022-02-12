503 Wifi
aka White Fire OG, Wifi OG, Wifi
SativaTHC 24%CBG 1%
503 Wifi
503
Sativa
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Tropical
Sweet
Pungent
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
503 Wifi effects are mostly energizing.
503 Wifi potency is higher THC than average.
503 Wifi is a cut of White Fire OG, bred by OG Raskal, that's be grown by LOWD in Portland, OR for almost 10 years. It has dense trichome packed buds with reported balanced effects.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 503 WifiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 503 Wifi products near you
Similar to 503 Wifi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
503 Wifi strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
V........s
February 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
K........e
January 12, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
w........s
September 22, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Anxious