Hybrid

5k Puff

With the goal of seeing just how frosty a strain can get, the Gage Green Group came up with 5K Puff by crossing Hola Lighting and Joseph OG. Consumers can expect a fruity, gassy, and citrus terpene profile and a full-body high that will delight more experienced smokers. 5K Puff won’t disappoint with its bag appeal, flavor, or potency. 

