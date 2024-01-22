I am a Wellness Advisor in the cannabis industry- let me put you on to 8” Bagel by Floracal (a Cresco Labs label). Floracal is the connoisseur tier, followed by Cresco, then High Supply and Good News for flower & concentrates. I consumed 8” Bagel Live Rosin by Floracal via Puffco on the lowest heat setting (blue). The terps are immaculate. Lowest heat setting really allowed me to taste the terps. 8” Bagel is testing at 73.88% THCa in the live rosin form. I would recommend this to medical patients and recreational patients with higher tolerance for THC high. The strain hits hybrid with an indica skew, meaning you’ll feel it in your body for sure. I think this could be a great strain for treating nausea, ADHD, and insomnia. While I don’t believe an indica benefits during the daytime for those with focus disorders, I think this may be an exception. My thoughts felt streamlined and I was compelled to write this review.