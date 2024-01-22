8 Bagel reviews
8 Bagel reviews
k........h
January 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
8 inch bagel is my absolute favorite strain! It's the perfect balance between relaxation and focus. When I smoke it, I feel a wave of calmness that can easily lull me to sleep if I want. But, if I need to be productive, it keeps me concentrated and motivated. It's like having the best of both worlds in one strain. The flavors and aromas are delightful, creating a pleasant experience overall. I highly recommend giving the 8 inch bagel a try!
j........h
January 8, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I was saving this to open when it was time to wind down for a Sunday night to get ready for the week ahead. I had a couple naps today so definitely looking forward to something to help get me in bed. The first hits of the joint were really flowery. It’s an immediate relaxation of the muscles. I like to get in a little bit of reading and it’s awesome for focus along with the relaxing. I’ll continue hitting the rest of this J but may eat a bit of a chocolate if I’m still just cruising with the focused relaxation. I could see this being a good day time use too.
n........i
August 15, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Great bud. Very relaxing and mellow high. Went back to the dispensary to get another 8th
S........l
September 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This is now a fav strain for my back pain and anxiety! Works like a charm for killing pain and getting you up out of bad with a great relaxed mood! Great for depression too. Love the cerebral and relaxed head high I get from the (Cresco) Budder I’ve been vaping! THC-16.382% THCA-65.507%. Another great product from Cresco!! Try their Sojay Haze too, also great for pain relief!!!
h........l
May 14, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I am a Wellness Advisor in the cannabis industry- let me put you on to 8” Bagel by Floracal (a Cresco Labs label). Floracal is the connoisseur tier, followed by Cresco, then High Supply and Good News for flower & concentrates. I consumed 8” Bagel Live Rosin by Floracal via Puffco on the lowest heat setting (blue). The terps are immaculate. Lowest heat setting really allowed me to taste the terps. 8” Bagel is testing at 73.88% THCa in the live rosin form. I would recommend this to medical patients and recreational patients with higher tolerance for THC high. The strain hits hybrid with an indica skew, meaning you’ll feel it in your body for sure. I think this could be a great strain for treating nausea, ADHD, and insomnia. While I don’t believe an indica benefits during the daytime for those with focus disorders, I think this may be an exception. My thoughts felt streamlined and I was compelled to write this review.
p........l
March 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Great, solid nugs, great taste especially. Feels cushy and floaty
w........9
September 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is not to be lightly top shelf strain right here. Smoked a joint to the face next thing I knew I was overwhelmed with euphoric bliss that was honestly amazing it gave me energy for about an hour I was up lifted and my mood was much better just after a few minutes. As the indica started to kick in i felt as I was floating off to sleep and i slept like a baby! It’s a must but if you come across it.
j........s
August 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Very distinguishable flavor profile that I just love. Taste amazing. Hits me like a truck.