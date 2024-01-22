I was saving this to open when it was time to wind down for a Sunday night to get ready for the week ahead. I had a couple naps today so definitely looking forward to something to help get me in bed. The first hits of the joint were really flowery. It’s an immediate relaxation of the muscles. I like to get in a little bit of reading and it’s awesome for focus along with the relaxing. I’ll continue hitting the rest of this J but may eat a bit of a chocolate if I’m still just cruising with the focused relaxation. I could see this being a good day time use too.