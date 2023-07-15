814 Fireworks reviews
a........1
July 15, 2023
Energetic
Uplifted
Anxious
Dry mouth
Supply/Sativa NOT a hybrid 27% Whew this strain is something serious. I’m a complete sativa smoker but this one really out sativaed me. Instant uplift and head high Sweet and smoked good. Buds were sticky, dense, and very colorful. Light buds coated in crystals. My heart is racing and I feel short tempered and anxious. I don’t think this is a very good strain for me - however it definitely hits if you’re looking for a rush of energy and blood flow. Headache. Definitely will not be smoking before bed.
g........9
September 19, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
The 814 fireworks i smoked is a sativa, not a hybrid. That being said, this is one of my favorite strains. It makes me feel energetic and tingly, and leaves my heart pounding a little harder than it should (in a fun way). Definitely can see how it could make people anxious or paranoid.
j........n
March 21, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hands down favorite sativa!! It does wonders for my anxiety and mood. Highly recommend!
h........d
August 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Pretty fire 🔥 Usually an Indica guy, but this is a nice relaxed but have energy to do things sativa.
d........2
July 15, 2024
One of my favorites. Very sticky.
T........3
February 12, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Not that big of a fan on this one. The high doesn’t last very long like a 1.5hr at the max for me at least, it’s a strong head high that turns into mellowing out , and tbh it makes me lazy not want to do anything for a sativa definitely one of my least favorites