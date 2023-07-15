Supply/Sativa NOT a hybrid 27% Whew this strain is something serious. I’m a complete sativa smoker but this one really out sativaed me. Instant uplift and head high Sweet and smoked good. Buds were sticky, dense, and very colorful. Light buds coated in crystals. My heart is racing and I feel short tempered and anxious. I don’t think this is a very good strain for me - however it definitely hits if you’re looking for a rush of energy and blood flow. Headache. Definitely will not be smoking before bed.