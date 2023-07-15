stock photo similar to 814 Fireworks
Hybrid

814 Fireworks

814 Fireworks is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Gelato (Pheno 7). This strain is a colorful and potent hybrid that offers a balanced and uplifting high. 814 Fireworks has a sweet and creamy aroma with hints of citrus and diesel. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. 814 Fireworks is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 814 Fireworks effects include creativity, focus, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose 814 Fireworks when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and appetite loss. Bred by Cresco, 814 Fireworks features flavors like sweet, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of 814 Fireworks typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a colorful and potent hybrid that can boost your mood and energy, 814 Fireworks might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 814 Fireworks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

814 Fireworks strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Happy

814 Fireworks strain helps with

  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Nausea
    16% of people say it helps with Nausea
814 Fireworks strain reviews7

July 15, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dry mouth
Supply/Sativa NOT a hybrid 27% Whew this strain is something serious. I’m a complete sativa smoker but this one really out sativaed me. Instant uplift and head high Sweet and smoked good. Buds were sticky, dense, and very colorful. Light buds coated in crystals. My heart is racing and I feel short tempered and anxious. I don’t think this is a very good strain for me - however it definitely hits if you’re looking for a rush of energy and blood flow. Headache. Definitely will not be smoking before bed.
3 people found this helpful
September 19, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
The 814 fireworks i smoked is a sativa, not a hybrid. That being said, this is one of my favorite strains. It makes me feel energetic and tingly, and leaves my heart pounding a little harder than it should (in a fun way). Definitely can see how it could make people anxious or paranoid.
1 person found this helpful
March 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Hands down favorite sativa!! It does wonders for my anxiety and mood. Highly recommend!
Strain spotlight

814 Fireworks strain genetics