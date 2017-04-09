Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Absolute 10/10. EXTREMELY potent, incredibly euphoric, fantastic body-feel, very relaxing, and a highly effective painkiller for my post-surgical aches & bowel pain. Probably my favorite indica I’ve smoked so far.
Couch LOCK.. I am a picky man and this Firebrand 818 OG is powerful. You will have severe rubber neck and that means.. even with an epic tolerance this will leave you amazed. Left this review because I went back 2 days later to buy more and this flower is worth leaving a review.
I can’t stop buying this strain. I get along really well with the terpenes. I’ve been smoking for over 10 years and 818 is my go-to sleep aid strain. Knocks me OUT. Really helps with anxiety and pain. Panic attack stopper!
I absolutely love the taste of this strain in concentrate form! But I never buy something for the flavor...so here's the 818 OG (Not to be confused with SFV OG I believe)
After my 2nd dab I started feeling my body relax from toe to head. Which was unique since I usually first feel relaxation toward ...