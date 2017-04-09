ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 818 OG
  4. Reviews

818 OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 818 OG.

Reviews

30

Avatar for GasPackOnly8
Member since 2019
Very Nice And Powerful Head &amp; Face hitting high 👌🏾 Great strain is your trying to be creative or even watch a good movie! TASTE FANTASTIC!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for MaryJaneMountain
Member since 2018
As a daily smoker of at least an 1/8, I rolled me a .5G joint and was sent to the moon. Highly recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ItzNanaz
Member since 2018
Top 10 for chronic pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Subwizzle
Member since 2018
Absolute 10/10. EXTREMELY potent, incredibly euphoric, fantastic body-feel, very relaxing, and a highly effective painkiller for my post-surgical aches &amp; bowel pain. Probably my favorite indica I’ve smoked so far.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of 818 OGUser uploaded image of 818 OGUser uploaded image of 818 OGUser uploaded image of 818 OGUser uploaded image of 818 OGUser uploaded image of 818 OGUser uploaded image of 818 OG
more
photos
Avatar for Thatmansimz
Member since 2016
Couch LOCK.. I am a picky man and this Firebrand 818 OG is powerful. You will have severe rubber neck and that means.. even with an epic tolerance this will leave you amazed. Left this review because I went back 2 days later to buy more and this flower is worth leaving a review.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tylermedm
Member since 2018
I can’t stop buying this strain. I get along really well with the terpenes. I’ve been smoking for over 10 years and 818 is my go-to sleep aid strain. Knocks me OUT. Really helps with anxiety and pain. Panic attack stopper!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Byclops
Member since 2017
I've only seen this cut once and it was the Vicks vapor rub pheno,not as describe by Queafly. Who knows, but I love that Vicks..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I absolutely love the taste of this strain in concentrate form! But I never buy something for the flavor...so here's the 818 OG (Not to be confused with SFV OG I believe) After my 2nd dab I started feeling my body relax from toe to head. Which was unique since I usually first feel relaxation toward ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy