Avatar for Jackstraw335
Member since 2019
This stuff packs a punch, man. Perfect for those Saturdays you decide the chores can wait, or after a long day at work. Not too much of a couch-lock which is nice if you're indulging throughout the day.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for indiechick450
Member since 2019
Great for relaxing, very heavy hitter, long lasting high. Not good for focus and often gives me a nasty headache. Very strong indica/skunk smell. Not much taste that I notice.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for squiddartha
Member since 2017
The best thing about 831 OG is how it affects the body. Most indica strains leave its user feeling a little heavy, but this one gently eases it into relaxation while keeping the mind active. 831 OG is best taken while reading or watching a documentary because it makes focusing easy -- removing all ...
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ogkushswag
Member since 2017
Definitely has a strong indica smell to it, I say on my couch roughly about 30 minutes and ate a tons of food. 831 is the go to place in sc
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Am7.
Member since 2018
Real cheesy smell to it heavy Indica sensation 👌🤪
Avatar for ToLoud805
Member since 2018
long lasting. packs a punch.
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Shadow77
Member since 2017
Have to agree this is a hard hitter that permits me 2-3 hours of relaxed, cheerful conversation before making me wish for a recumbent position. The flavor isn’t very noticeable to me but it numbs my body and has quieting psychoactive effects. It’s couch glue for sure.
Creative