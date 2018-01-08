Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 831 OG.
Reviews
10
Jackstraw335
Member since 2019
This stuff packs a punch, man. Perfect for those Saturdays you decide the chores can wait, or after a long day at work. Not too much of a couch-lock which is nice if you're indulging throughout the day.
The best thing about 831 OG is how it affects the body. Most indica strains leave its user feeling a little heavy, but this one gently eases it into relaxation while keeping the mind active.
831 OG is best taken while reading or watching a documentary because it makes focusing easy -- removing all ...
Have to agree this is a hard hitter that permits me 2-3 hours of relaxed, cheerful conversation before making me wish for a recumbent position. The flavor isn’t very noticeable to me but it numbs my body and has quieting psychoactive effects. It’s couch glue for sure.