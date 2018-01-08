ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
831 OG, aka Santa Cruz OG, is an indica-dominant strain developed by 831 Organiks. Created by crossing the rare and potent Inferno F1 cut with the West Coast mainstay, SFV OG, this combination of heavyweight indicas imbues consumers with deep relaxation that borders on sleepy, especially with continued consumption. The aroma is pure fuel while the flavor opens up with notes of pine, earth, and lemon. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day, but beware, this strain has been known to reach toward 30% THC.  

Avatar for MrsCaliforniaDreamer
Member since 2017
I feel honored in a way to have the first review on this strain! This shit has to be smoked by more people! If the sole sensation of “couch lock” was created into a strain of cannabis, this would be it. It smells beautiful. Honestly one of the best smelling strains I’ve ever had. Gave me the munchie...
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Shadow77
Member since 2017
Have to agree this is a hard hitter that permits me 2-3 hours of relaxed, cheerful conversation before making me wish for a recumbent position. The flavor isn’t very noticeable to me but it numbs my body and has quieting psychoactive effects. It’s couch glue for sure.
Creative
Avatar for ogkushswag
Member since 2017
Definitely has a strong indica smell to it, I say on my couch roughly about 30 minutes and ate a tons of food. 831 is the go to place in sc
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ToLoud805
Member since 2018
long lasting. packs a punch.
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for squiddartha
Member since 2017
The best thing about 831 OG is how it affects the body. Most indica strains leave its user feeling a little heavy, but this one gently eases it into relaxation while keeping the mind active. 831 OG is best taken while reading or watching a documentary because it makes focusing easy -- removing all ...
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

SFV OG
OG Kush
