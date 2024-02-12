8541 is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Snacks and Purple Punch. This indica cultivar is bred by crossing the famous 8541 and Purple Punch strains, resulting in a unique savory flavor with subtle tart undertones. The vibrant purple colors of the flower are almost completely obscured by a thick layer of resin and trichomes1. 8541 is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 8541 effects include relaxation, euphoria, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose 8541 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Heroes of the Farm, 8541 features flavors like earthy, berry, and grape. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of 8541 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you unwind and uplift your mood, 8541 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 8541, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.