ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Snacks
  • Leafly flower of Gorilla Snacks

Hybrid

Gorilla Snacks

Gorilla Snacks

Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Gorilla Snacks is a light green flower with copious amounts of trichomes. Expect this indica-leaning hybrid to provide similar physical effects as its GG4 parentage; it relieves muscle pain, nerve discomfort, increases appetite, and reduces symptoms of OCD. Gorilla Snacks is a fragrant strain that o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Professorspliff
Member since 2018
Love Nugs This Gorilla snack is action packed with goodness. The nugs look like gorilla nuckles dipped in the greenest meanest of lime greenish blue herbs! Moss like texture extra crystals of goodness (tricones) dripping all over the plant! Rolling 1.QTR with raw wide tip! Stuffed feeling body h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Indicalover54
Member since 2018
this will slow your world down. you will be lost in thought. couch = friend with this strain after the energy boost it can give first. recommend to smoke/take 30 min to an hour before bedtime. i smoked this strain right before laying down and the cerbal effects were super intense. strong CEVs. durin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for GirlScoutCookie421
Member since 2018
I have extract from Loud & Clear in a vape pen. This is highly focused. It’s a smooth ride in vivid but floaty color. There’s an ear-cloudiness that allows for the outside world to drop away and let whatever you’re creating take center. Careful, though, if the conversation takes too many turns, you ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for 5lo5h
Member since 2019
Sweet baby Jebus this is daaaaaaamn good!!! I got a ABX cart of this and all I can say is thank you to the person who made this cross of GG#4 and Scooby Snacks. No bug, great numbing effect without couch lock (unless you really go for it) and euphoric AF. Flower will be next. This is something spe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Scooby Snacks
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Gorilla Snacks