9 lb Hammer strain effects
V........5
November 29, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
9 Pound Hammer was my first strain. It is the reason I was able to walk up stairs without stopping at each step from pain, in almost 20 years. Considering I'm in my very early thirties, that's saying something. If this is a "gateway" to anything, it's to a normal life, without pain 💚
G........B
April 27, 2016
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
9# Hammer and I just met tonight, but we're in love. At least, I'm in love with 9# Hammer. I have anxiety issues and have a tremendous amount of nervous energy, but 9# Hammer soothes my nerves. I don't experience a great euphoria with this strain...more of a pleasant uplifting. I can see this being a very functional strain for me. It takes my stress level down to 0, creates a kind of warm and pleasant vibe, and leaves me capable of articulating my thoughts. Decent flavor, too. Very smooth.
B........l
December 6, 2016
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Well if you need pain management ,and sleep help,this strain is for you. Tightly packed sticky buds,with I found to be pine/earthly flavored and slow burning. My new night time have nothing to do,go to bud
A........y
May 27, 2018
Relaxed
I'm a 64-yr-old female new to medical cannabis. Long, long time opiate patient for a long laundry list of severe chronic pain issues. Of the 21 strains I've tried so far over the last month 9 Pound Hammer is my hands down favorite! Stayed totally clear thinking (which is very important to me) but was also totally under this strain's care. Heaviest indica for me so far and no couch lock. Pain wasn't an issue at all, body felt so relaxed and comfortable -- just what I was looking for!
S........s
November 20, 2014
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Love this strain. Probably among the smoothest I've vaped. The taste is top notch with berry and a bit of citrus mixed in. Can't say enough about the effects, which are very pleasant. I got a strong floating body feeling with a very lucid mind high. I definitely recommend for Indica lovers.
b........0
September 8, 2016
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
9lb Hammer is a wonderful indica that's perfect for after dinner and/or before bed. Tastes like grape bubblicious and is very effective in combating deep pain as well as stress. This was a favorite strain when dealing with pain after radiation from leukemia. I love indicas for this reason and 9lb Hammer does the job, highly recommended!
f........9
November 17, 2015
Hungry
Dry eyes
the name definitely fits, it made my pain go away with in minutes. has a big earthy taste which I didn't like but I'd defently buy it again for how well it works for pain.
j........w
November 30, 2016
Euphoric
Relaxed
Opened the bag. Smelled like a big bag of candy. Broke up some of the dense, sticky buds and packed. First hit tasted like a grape limeade. Ultra smooth, ultra flavorful. The high first hit my face, and then took over my body. I kept forgetting what I was doing. At one point, I stared at a dresser. For 30 minutes. I sat down on the couch, turned on the Xbox, and then woke up 9 hours later. Oh yeah, I apparently passed out in there somewhere. Would I recommend this strain? You'd be a fool to pass it up.