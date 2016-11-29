Opened the bag. Smelled like a big bag of candy. Broke up some of the dense, sticky buds and packed. First hit tasted like a grape limeade. Ultra smooth, ultra flavorful. The high first hit my face, and then took over my body. I kept forgetting what I was doing. At one point, I stared at a dresser. For 30 minutes. I sat down on the couch, turned on the Xbox, and then woke up 9 hours later. Oh yeah, I apparently passed out in there somewhere. Would I recommend this strain? You'd be a fool to pass it up.