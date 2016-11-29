9 lb Hammer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 9 lb Hammer.

9 lb Hammer strain effects

Reported by 1112 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Tingly

9 lb Hammer strain helps with

  • Pain
    35% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    34% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia

November 29, 2016
9 Pound Hammer was my first strain. It is the reason I was able to walk up stairs without stopping at each step from pain, in almost 20 years. Considering I'm in my very early thirties, that's saying something. If this is a "gateway" to anything, it's to a normal life, without pain 💚
April 27, 2016
9# Hammer and I just met tonight, but we're in love. At least, I'm in love with 9# Hammer. I have anxiety issues and have a tremendous amount of nervous energy, but 9# Hammer soothes my nerves. I don't experience a great euphoria with this strain...more of a pleasant uplifting. I can see this being a very functional strain for me. It takes my stress level down to 0, creates a kind of warm and pleasant vibe, and leaves me capable of articulating my thoughts. Decent flavor, too. Very smooth.
December 6, 2016
Well if you need pain management ,and sleep help,this strain is for you. Tightly packed sticky buds,with I found to be pine/earthly flavored and slow burning. My new night time have nothing to do,go to bud
May 27, 2018
I'm a 64-yr-old female new to medical cannabis. Long, long time opiate patient for a long laundry list of severe chronic pain issues. Of the 21 strains I've tried so far over the last month 9 Pound Hammer is my hands down favorite! Stayed totally clear thinking (which is very important to me) but was also totally under this strain's care. Heaviest indica for me so far and no couch lock. Pain wasn't an issue at all, body felt so relaxed and comfortable -- just what I was looking for!
November 20, 2014
Love this strain. Probably among the smoothest I've vaped. The taste is top notch with berry and a bit of citrus mixed in. Can't say enough about the effects, which are very pleasant. I got a strong floating body feeling with a very lucid mind high. I definitely recommend for Indica lovers.
September 8, 2016
9lb Hammer is a wonderful indica that's perfect for after dinner and/or before bed. Tastes like grape bubblicious and is very effective in combating deep pain as well as stress. This was a favorite strain when dealing with pain after radiation from leukemia. I love indicas for this reason and 9lb Hammer does the job, highly recommended!
November 17, 2015
the name definitely fits, it made my pain go away with in minutes. has a big earthy taste which I didn't like but I'd defently buy it again for how well it works for pain.
November 30, 2016
Opened the bag. Smelled like a big bag of candy. Broke up some of the dense, sticky buds and packed. First hit tasted like a grape limeade. Ultra smooth, ultra flavorful. The high first hit my face, and then took over my body. I kept forgetting what I was doing. At one point, I stared at a dresser. For 30 minutes. I sat down on the couch, turned on the Xbox, and then woke up 9 hours later. Oh yeah, I apparently passed out in there somewhere. Would I recommend this strain? You'd be a fool to pass it up.
