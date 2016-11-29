9# Hammer and I just met tonight, but we're in love. At least, I'm in love with 9# Hammer. I have anxiety issues and have a tremendous amount of nervous energy, but 9# Hammer soothes my nerves. I don't experience a great euphoria with this strain...more of a pleasant uplifting. I can see this being a very functional strain for me. It takes my stress level down to 0, creates a kind of warm and pleasant vibe, and leaves me capable of articulating my thoughts. Decent flavor, too. Very smooth.