Indica

9 lb Hammer

aka 9 Pound Hammer, Nine Pound Hammer

9lb Hammer, also known as “9 Pound Hammer” and “Nine Pound Hammer”, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. 9lb Hammer is a potent and fast-flowering strain that won the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in Seattle. Bred by JinxProof Genetics, 9lb Hammer delivers a pungent and fruity flavor with a diesel and lime undertone. 9lb Hammer is 20% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 9lb Hammer effects include sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose 9lb Hammer when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by JinxProof Genetics, 9lb Hammer features flavors like grape, lime, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of 9lb Hammer typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, 9lb Hammer might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 9lb Hammer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

9 lb Hammer strain effects

Reported by 1112 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Tingly

9 lb Hammer strain helps with

  • Pain
    35% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    34% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
9 lb Hammer strain reviews1,112

November 29, 2016
9 Pound Hammer was my first strain. It is the reason I was able to walk up stairs without stopping at each step from pain, in almost 20 years. Considering I'm in my very early thirties, that's saying something. If this is a "gateway" to anything, it's to a normal life, without pain 💚
773 people found this helpful
April 27, 2016
9# Hammer and I just met tonight, but we're in love. At least, I'm in love with 9# Hammer. I have anxiety issues and have a tremendous amount of nervous energy, but 9# Hammer soothes my nerves. I don't experience a great euphoria with this strain...more of a pleasant uplifting. I can see this being a very functional strain for me. It takes my stress level down to 0, creates a kind of warm and pleasant vibe, and leaves me capable of articulating my thoughts. Decent flavor, too. Very smooth.
374 people found this helpful
December 6, 2016
Well if you need pain management ,and sleep help,this strain is for you. Tightly packed sticky buds,with I found to be pine/earthly flavored and slow burning. My new night time have nothing to do,go to bud
176 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

9 lb Hammer strain genetics

9 lb Hammer grow information

  • Best grown indoors
  • Mildew resistant
  • Early topping will cause plants to grow bushier
  • Clearing bottom branches ("lollipop") will encourage buds to grow stacked and dense
  • Flowers between 50-60 days
  • Delivers high yields

Photos of 9 lb Hammer

