9 lb Hammer
aka 9 Pound Hammer, Nine Pound Hammer
9lb Hammer, also known as “9 Pound Hammer” and “Nine Pound Hammer”, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. 9lb Hammer is a potent and fast-flowering strain that won the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in Seattle. Bred by JinxProof Genetics, 9lb Hammer delivers a pungent and fruity flavor with a diesel and lime undertone. 9lb Hammer is 20% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 9lb Hammer effects include sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose 9lb Hammer when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by JinxProof Genetics, 9lb Hammer features flavors like grape, lime, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of 9lb Hammer typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, 9lb Hammer might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 9lb Hammer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
9 lb Hammer strain effects
9 lb Hammer strain reviews1,112
9 lb Hammer strain genetics
9 lb Hammer grow information
- Best grown indoors
- Mildew resistant
- Early topping will cause plants to grow bushier
- Clearing bottom branches ("lollipop") will encourage buds to grow stacked and dense
- Flowers between 50-60 days
- Delivers high yields