And when she wears off, u left feeling energetic and uplifetd. So not only will she chill you for healing, once u recovered by relaxing, you left feeling upbeat and happy. True true mental disorder medication.
Got some from the crew at Tricoma. Conscientious growers master growers in South Africa. Fantastic indica, super super relaxed, almost nothing in your head, all body. Excellent night time strain, to just chill, and deal with lie by just unplugging from life with this wonderful strain. Excellent for ...
91 Krypt was my first choice since I started with my LP (Tweed). This strain has helped me with several issues: mainly my chronic insomnia, depression, cramping from PCOS, and anxiety.
This strain is very versatile as it can be used in private settings, such as a quite evening at home, or in more pu...
Obtained this from tweed under their name Morris. They said it was tested at 18%. I found I became awake, alert and almost hyper. Also, pain would melt away. I didn't experience a *crash*. But I enjoyed this strand in the company of others so I find if I'm around other people I don't get as bad ...