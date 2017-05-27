ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 91 Krypt
  4. Reviews

91 Krypt reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 91 Krypt.

Reviews

12

Avatar for Broken_Back_Mountain
Member since 2018
beautiful buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Budsnbuds
Member since 2018
Fast head hitting high that slowly mellows down to more of a weightless feeling, leaving you floating amongst yourself.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Neilyates
Member since 2017
And when she wears off, u left feeling energetic and uplifetd. So not only will she chill you for healing, once u recovered by relaxing, you left feeling upbeat and happy. True true mental disorder medication.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Neilyates
Member since 2017
Got some from the crew at Tricoma. Conscientious growers master growers in South Africa. Fantastic indica, super super relaxed, almost nothing in your head, all body. Excellent night time strain, to just chill, and deal with lie by just unplugging from life with this wonderful strain. Excellent for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for Warlikefury
Member since 2017
I got this strain "Morris" from Tweed at 14% thc. Enjoy it alot for both day or night use. Good for anxiety and sleep issues. highlyrecommended
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for k4jira
Member since 2017
91 Krypt was my first choice since I started with my LP (Tweed). This strain has helped me with several issues: mainly my chronic insomnia, depression, cramping from PCOS, and anxiety. This strain is very versatile as it can be used in private settings, such as a quite evening at home, or in more pu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ConnoisseurNaas
Member since 2016
Unbelievable ! extremely potent strain that gives you a heat flush like you smoking a dab. Smell like berries and gasoline! extremely nice taste even through a Bong! wonderful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for PreciousPie
Member since 2017
Obtained this from tweed under their name Morris. They said it was tested at 18%. I found I became awake, alert and almost hyper. Also, pain would melt away. I didn't experience a *crash*. But I enjoyed this strand in the company of others so I find if I'm around other people I don't get as bad ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry