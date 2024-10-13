92 Demon reviews
K........7
October 13, 2024
This stuff is 100% fire if you are getting your flower anywhere else you're missing out, everything I've gotten on here is absolutely gold, 10 out of 10 I've been looking for flower like this my entire life
l........v
July 22, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
straight fire is where you going smoking this shit 🔥 head high if you sit still you eont mive and youll enjoy buy if your moving youll be moving accordingly
t........o
October 2, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
This strain is absolutely fire!! Very euphoric energetic focused happy high. Great for pain. If you want to try it just do it you won’t regret lol It will definitely light you up if feeling fatigue in the late afternoon.
v........t
October 12, 2024
Every strain from H-Town Hybrids is *chef’s kiss* and this strain is no exception! Yummy flavor and potent effects 😍
M........0
October 13, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Just good high quality flower
q........e
September 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Super uplifting and energetic overall. Be gentle with this one, it's pretty strong and you don't want to get so baked you can't properly utilize its effects. Good for getting things done in moderation great for laying back and enjoying some stimulating music or television. You'll feel involved and immersed.
m........8
October 11, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
10/10 best I ever had ! So smooth when smoking it doesn’t even burn ur throat it’s great for when coming from work to relax
R........0
October 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Such an aromatic bud it ground up nicely and the feeling from it was really nice