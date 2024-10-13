SativaTHC 29%CBD —
92 Demon
92 Demon is a sativa-dominant weed strain cultivated by H-Town Hybrids from a genetic cross of Frostbite x Gelonade. This is an energizing strain that both feels and tastes like putting gas in the engine—without any unwanted anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 92 Demon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 92 DemonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
92 Demon strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 92 Demon products near you
Similar to 92 Demon near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
92 Demon strain reviews20
Read all reviews
K........7
October 13, 2024
l........v
July 22, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
t........o
October 2, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly