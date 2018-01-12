Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great taste immediately on inhale...smells and burns like a typical kush strain when you break some of it up and roll a J... not the best kush strain out there but has a garden variety high that will keep you happy and relaxed for hours.. def a night time at the right time strain