999 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 999.

3

Avatar for HybridPa
Member since 2019
strong high great for night time...a great kush bright green nice long orange hairs coated in crystals... not 1st Kush Strain pick but would recommend if suffer from insomnia...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for runtorock34
Member since 2018
ADD/ADHD person's best friend
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Great taste immediately on inhale...smells and burns like a typical kush strain when you break some of it up and roll a J... not the best kush strain out there but has a garden variety high that will keep you happy and relaxed for hours.. def a night time at the right time strain
