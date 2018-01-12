Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
999 is a strain collaboration between Josh D (breeder of OG Kush) and the illustrious Karma Genetics. This potent mashup of Tahoe OG Kush, Triangle Kush, and Biker Kush hones in on the best attributes of Kush genetics while enhancing the overall complexity of flavor. 999 has a chunky OG structure and hits like a champ. When it comes to aroma, 999 blasts traditional, yet amplified, notes of pine, citrus, funky earth, and gas.