Indica

999

999

999 is a strain collaboration between Josh D (breeder of OG Kush) and the illustrious Karma Genetics. This potent mashup of Tahoe OG Kush, Triangle Kush, and Biker Kush hones in on the best attributes of Kush genetics while enhancing the overall complexity of flavor. 999 has a chunky OG structure and hits like a champ. When it comes to aroma, 999 blasts traditional, yet amplified, notes of pine, citrus, funky earth, and gas.  

Reviews

3

Avatar for runtorock34
Member since 2018
ADD/ADHD person's best friend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for HybridPa
Member since 2019
strong high great for night time...a great kush bright green nice long orange hairs coated in crystals... not 1st Kush Strain pick but would recommend if suffer from insomnia...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Biker Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
999
5 Cannabis Strains You Should Be Excited About in 2018
