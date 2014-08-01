ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Aceh, also called Atjeh, refers to the sativa varieties of cannabis that come from the Aceh region of Indonesia. These sativas typically grow tall and thin, and are considered the finest among Indonesia’s landrace varieties

 

Avatar for willowman
Member since 2015
I lived in Indonesia for about 9 years and smoked a ton of this weed. It's one of my top 5 favorites. Maybe top 3. It was reliably a relaxing, feel good sativa with next to no paranoiability. Mellow but energetic. Dark chocolaty earthy, citrus, spiced smelling buds with a stringy consistency. It act...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for bagusreatama
Member since 2014
Indonesian Favorite
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ray777
Member since 2015
Smoke the weed dont smoke the seed either wise u will get headache
CreativeEuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for adrngrh24
Member since 2015
the best cannabis in Indonesia
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for dxoxide
Member since 2019
Can you imagine that Aceh's sativa grow in "S" island in Indonesia. me and my friend, suprisingly, found that grow wildly at hidden vegetation in "S", people around that place (village) dont know that grass is marijuana, and its Aceh's coz i know that from the internet picture and photo, in the end,...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
