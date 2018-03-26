ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Acid Dough by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects. Created by crossing Lilly (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz, this strain offers sweet, candy-like aromas with bright pineapple flavors and a generous yield. Acid Dough has an approximate 65-70 day flowering time and colorful foliage. This strain responds well to cold temperatures during the finishing process, creating buds with deep violet hues and extra resin production. Acid Dough won 2nd Place Best Sativa at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cups and 2nd Place at the 2016 Expogrow Cup. 

Avatar for AB4471
Member since 2017
Absolutely one of the best strains I've ever had. Very similar to Girl Scout Cookies, I found this strain to be very uplifting and relaxing. I smoked prior to working around the house and had a great time... it allowed to me to float along without an overbearing high or headache. Be prepared, this h...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Dunhillbear
Member since 2018
My first encounter with her! Obviously a well thought though sat. A bit too racy for me at times. Two hits lifts you way up. Take it easy on this one. Can lead to paranoia if dosage is too high! 🤪 Otherwise an interesting mix-up for sativa users.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for higherThanDaHighest
Member since 2016
It’s very active You do get a little sleepy after a while but as they great Kat Williams says all weed does is make you “happy hungry and sleepy” I worked out a little while on this and it does energize me a little more so if you wanna do this before a party concert or a hike It’ll get you there ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for M9Spark
Member since 2019
Super Energetic
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for sourtangieshoes
Member since 2017
Great sativa! Reminds me of a hybrid with its ease of onset, but it is definitely strong in the mind. Inspires creative and euphoric thoughts.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Congo
Acid Dough