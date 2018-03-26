ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Acid Dough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Acid Dough.

Reviews

11

Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Grindin, grindin, I can make it happen cuz I'm grindin!
feelings
Avatar for M9Spark
Member since 2019
Super Energetic
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for BerkshireBud52
Member since 2016
outstanding sativa leaning. Energetic, slight, pleasant euphoria and uplifting.
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for sourtangieshoes
Member since 2017
Great sativa! Reminds me of a hybrid with its ease of onset, but it is definitely strong in the mind. Inspires creative and euphoric thoughts.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Diablo3040
Member since 2016
This is Defiantly a UpLifting Effect for all those stuck in your Head. I Highly Recommend this strain for early morning before you start your Shift.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for MADSUMMR
Member since 2019
Tastes great, looks great, feels amazing. Pretty much a head high with very little body effect. I didn’t feel any anxiety at all. Also made me eat everything in my fridge.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for CloudyBlaze
Member since 2018
Good for staying up. Potency feels around 15% THC. Very Energetic
feelings
CreativeHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for higherThanDaHighest
Member since 2016
It’s very active You do get a little sleepy after a while but as they great Kat Williams says all weed does is make you “happy hungry and sleepy” I worked out a little while on this and it does energize me a little more so if you wanna do this before a party concert or a hike It’ll get you there ...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly