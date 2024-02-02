Affogato reviews
Affogato strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Affogato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
S........0
February 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Loved the flavor, reminds me of Tirimisu, I can taste Chocolate and Coffee in there. If you like any of those you would love this strain. It doesn’t make you sleepy like other indicas, but more relaxed. But I like it because it’s a nice relaxed & focused strain. Perfect for after work when you just want to relax with a good book or movie.
c........1
Today
Creative
Relaxed
I really enjoy this strain. It pairs very well with a large cup of coffee in the morning and really brings out the vanilla tones.
r........4
December 21, 2023
Anxious
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Headache
horrible.
s........l
April 5, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Very Nice, is perfect to smoke in ganz hinten beim Freibad aufm Bankl