Affogato
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Helps with:
Affogato effects are mostly energizing.
Affogato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and White Truffle. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Affogato is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Root Origin, the average price of Affogato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Affogato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Affogato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Affogato strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Affogato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Affogato strain reviews
c........1
Today
Creative
Relaxed
r........4
December 21, 2023
Anxious
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Headache
S........0
February 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy