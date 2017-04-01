ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghani Bullrider
  • Leafly flower of Afghani Bullrider

Indica

Afghani Bullrider

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 112 reviews

Afghani Bullrider

This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

683 reported effects from 79 people
Happy 59%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 43%
Creative 43%
Uplifted 36%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

112

Show all

Avatar for Josh135
Member since 2016
I seldom find this strain on the shelf but when I do😀. This is a great strain for pain in my opinion. It left me feeling happy and care free. Uplifting and clear headed high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PizzaChamp420
Member since 2015
Experience: Relaxing body heavy high. Physically calming. Mainly physical high, mentally clear. Good for bedtime smoking Usage: Great for sleeping, watching movies and cuddling in bed. Be in a comfortable place before smoking. Look/Feel: Bright to lime green buds, dense, plenty of small crystals, ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for KushGypsy420
Member since 2015
I can't feel my cells.i feel like a couch
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
Love this strain if I want to be a little giddy and talkative and not to mention coming up with a million trippy ideas to take over the world. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for sdpowop
Member since 2010
My favorite Indica right now. Allows me to feel nice body buzz without completely "couching me".
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Lemon OG Kush
Lemon OG Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Sour Alien
Sour Alien
More tinglyLeafly flower for Venom OG
Venom OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for Hog's Breath
Hog's Breath
Leafly flower for Frankenstein
Frankenstein
More hungryLeafly flower for Purple Elephant
Purple Elephant
More gigglyLeafly flower for Sour Apple
Sour Apple
More gigglyLeafly flower for Purple Cream
Purple Cream
More hungry
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghani Bullrider

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghani BullriderUser uploaded image of Afghani BullriderUser uploaded image of Afghani BullriderUser uploaded image of Afghani BullriderUser uploaded image of Afghani BullriderUser uploaded image of Afghani BullriderUser uploaded image of Afghani Bullrider
more
photos