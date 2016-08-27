ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afghan Big Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Big Bud.

Reviews

25

Avatar for Triden312
Member since 2019
Gives me energy and is a really mellow high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for spacetees
Member since 2017
Great experience with this strain. Has a very interesting, almost fruity scent and the bud is dense and sticky. Definitely a nighttime strain, smacks you in the face and all you want to do after this strain wears off is sleep. I would recommend if looking for a euphoric, couch lock high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CelticCracker
Member since 2016
I smoked this as a pre-roll. Very heavy head high, no traveling thoughts. Heavy body relaxation and drowsiness. Slept very soundly at night. I did get a slight case of munchies. As it was a pre-roll, I have no visual or aromatic description. I do plan on buying flower in the near future, I will upd...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for lamotamedford
Member since 2016
High comes quickly, disappears under 2 hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Photos

Avatar for KushGypsy420
Member since 2015
I love that the taste isn't over powering. Drinking coffee with to keep my energy up. An intermediate smokers strain. Euphoria but tingly and I got stuck in my head quite a bit
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Cfabela1216
Member since 2016
Tastes amazing, really smooth. The high comes on quick and I've had a permanent grin from first inhalation:) most people would probably like this in the evening or for a lazy day as its kinda heavy feeling. Definitely 5 stars and this gem will be added to my list for faves.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gordonlang1973
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MadHatterKush
Member since 2015
Really good for sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings