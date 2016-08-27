Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great experience with this strain. Has a very interesting, almost fruity scent and the bud is dense and sticky. Definitely a nighttime strain, smacks you in the face and all you want to do after this strain wears off is sleep. I would recommend if looking for a euphoric, couch lock high
I smoked this as a pre-roll. Very heavy head high, no traveling thoughts. Heavy body relaxation and drowsiness. Slept very soundly at night. I did get a slight case of munchies. As it was a pre-roll, I have no visual or aromatic description. I do plan on buying flower in the near future, I will upd...
Tastes amazing, really smooth. The high comes on quick and I've had a permanent grin from first inhalation:) most people would probably like this in the evening or for a lazy day as its kinda heavy feeling. Definitely 5 stars and this gem will be added to my list for faves.