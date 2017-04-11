ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghan Skunk
  4. Reviews

Afghan Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Skunk.

Reviews

56

Avatar for Hayleyywagner
Member since 2019
I just found this strain and I have instantly fallen in love with its smooth yet fierce hits. It’s sweet yet pungent aroma make for a nice deep long lasting high. It’s been a wonderful insomia and relaxing agent for me and I’m in awe of how smooth it smokes.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for joshe_hill
Member since 2019
Easily the smoothest bud I’ve smoked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for bmotherfuckingmach00
Member since 2018
green cush
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghan SkunkUser uploaded image of Afghan SkunkUser uploaded image of Afghan SkunkUser uploaded image of Afghan SkunkUser uploaded image of Afghan SkunkUser uploaded image of Afghan SkunkUser uploaded image of Afghan Skunk
more
photos
Avatar for Chef_Mark51
Member since 2019
I like this Strains Earthy yet Peppery Taste Profile..... I would Pr this with a good Hearty Roast Beef and Potatoes....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for halllr2000
Member since 2014
top 5 for me all time!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglySleepy
Avatar for quartzlcc
Member since 2017
Afghan Skunk is a surprising strain. I picked up an 1/8 for a measly $10 at Local’s Cannahouse in Spokane Valley, Wash. For such a cheap price, it’s a good strain. As others have noted it’s an absolutely wonderful sleep aid. I don’t have insomnia, but once in a while it’s nice to have a little help ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Superstonedcuhzzz
Member since 2018
super get for pain and insomnia one bowl and I laid down to sleep and didn't even feel like moving
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy