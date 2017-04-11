Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I just found this strain and I have instantly fallen in love with its smooth yet fierce hits. It’s sweet yet pungent aroma make for a nice deep long lasting high. It’s been a wonderful insomia and relaxing agent for me and I’m in awe of how smooth it smokes.
Afghan Skunk is a surprising strain. I picked up an 1/8 for a measly $10 at Local’s Cannahouse in Spokane Valley, Wash. For such a cheap price, it’s a good strain. As others have noted it’s an absolutely wonderful sleep aid. I don’t have insomnia, but once in a while it’s nice to have a little help ...