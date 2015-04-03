ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghan Sour Kush
  4. Reviews

Afghan Sour Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Sour Kush.

Reviews

18

Avatar for Catsgrape
Member since 2018
Pretty Mellow Strain Took away My Headache.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for unity33
Member since 2015
Well, after a night of smoking a phat bowl of this topped with OG KUSH KIEF lol wow. I found myself laying in bed looking at the clock and getting ready for work, little did i know it was pm and i already went to work that day lol that day was totally wiped clean from my memory. THIS SHIT IS STRONG...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Alison_83
Member since 2019
Would like to try something new
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
i was stuck after lighting this in my piece for a wake &amp; bake. 2 bong rips &amp; i was done, i took 4 more for good measure, went inside, &amp; it ended up being one of those do one errand &amp; it leads to another &amp; another &amp; then you lose track of time. then before you know it youre in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Sour Kush
more photos
Avatar for texasfreeway
Member since 2016
one of the craziest highs with long duration . smelled like dumpster fire mixed with bo
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Tamakachi
Member since 2017
Brilliant. I'm doing a crop this season is how much I love this relaxing, sedating Indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mr.Autonom
Member since 2016
Great Strain, Nice smooth high. Smells nice, Tastes perfect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for thedanktankshop
Member since 2017
Wow...... the futon was the move
Read full review
Reported
feelings