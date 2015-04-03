We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Well, after a night of smoking a phat bowl of this topped with OG KUSH KIEF lol wow. I found myself laying in bed looking at the clock and getting ready for work, little did i know it was pm and i already went to work that day lol that day was totally wiped clean from my memory. THIS SHIT IS STRONG...
i was stuck after lighting this in my piece for a wake & bake. 2 bong rips & i was done, i took 4 more for good measure, went inside, & it ended up being one of those do one errand & it leads to another & another & then you lose track of time. then before you know it youre in...