Afghan Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Widow.

Avatar for MasterDope97
Member since 2017
It‘s a very nice strain Makes you high as fu** in the back ground of your brain, but you are still „here“ and communicative the whole time. A must smoke strain for every weed smoker dudes 420
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for TannerFair
Member since 2018
This strain is super dank it smells like my daughter did when she got sprayed by a dank ass skunk, I might have to bathe the bud In tomato juice. Every time I smoke Afghan widow my dick gets hard and my asshole gapes as it rapes my mind and body. The body high was once so intense I came, shat, and t...
ArousedEuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for grepboy
Member since 2016
Top notch. The odor is that of my much sought after "burnt vacuum cleaner belts". A pungent floral taste emerged from a strong, piney start. The exhale finished with a nice throat coat. The high is light and energetic. All in all, this one is a great smoke and seems good for either coming home and t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for grepboy
Member since 2016
Almost 5 stars. I love how the floral bouquet opens up inside of that wonderful, piney aroma. This has produced a nice, happy high. It finishes with a fantastic throat coat - heck, this stuff even makes my bong happy.
Avatar for tomy1209
Member since 2015
Stuff is incredible and smells like kush
