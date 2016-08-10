Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain is super dank it smells like my daughter did when she got sprayed by a dank ass skunk, I might have to bathe the bud In tomato juice. Every time I smoke Afghan widow my dick gets hard and my asshole gapes as it rapes my mind and body. The body high was once so intense I came, shat, and t...
Top notch. The odor is that of my much sought after "burnt vacuum cleaner belts". A pungent floral taste emerged from a strong, piney start. The exhale finished with a nice throat coat. The high is light and energetic. All in all, this one is a great smoke and seems good for either coming home and t...
Almost 5 stars. I love how the floral bouquet opens up inside of that wonderful, piney aroma. This has produced a nice, happy high. It finishes with a fantastic throat coat - heck, this stuff even makes my bong happy.