This is an excellent Indica strain. This is perfect for being functional, adding focus and concentration. It’s great for depression and PTSD. It is a great daytime Indica, it is one that I have found in the ones that I was allowed to order it online when it was available through Trulieve that I was the most functional and calm. It does not increase my appetite, but it does at least called me down so I can focus and have the patience and enjoyment to cook. It does take a different strain to help me eat. The problem is Trulieve’s dispensary locally refuses to sell it online to order. I’m too far to be a walk in just to check. I didn’t relive its even been available for over a year. And I am a true medical marijuana user. One of the two times that I was able to find it online, the local dispensary still ended up selling my order and did not deliver it. Of course the more the user needs, for nighttime use, or other times it’s easy to monitor the usage for a more euphoric and very relaxed drowsy affect. The longterm results or waking results are pleasant. I wish the local dispensary wouldn’t hoard it for walk ins only.