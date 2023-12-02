Afterglow
Afterglow
Agl
Indica
Relaxed
Focused
Euphoric
Apricot
Citrus
Pineapple
Afterglow effects are mostly calming.
Afterglow is a indica weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, focused, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Afterglow, before let us know! Leave a review.
Afterglow strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Afterglow strain reviews(25)
C........3
December 2, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Picked up an 1/8 from the dispo Some of the prettiest nugs Nice coffee like smell And a buttery coffee cake taste . It actually cleared up sinuses a little .
R........L
May 11, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I'm new to the whole medical marijuana scene. I'm opting to medicate this way and get off my medication with the help of a doctor. I've tried a few others, but AfterGlow is something special in its own. 18% Thc Bud from TL. I have high anxiety and anxiety about smoking. This strain basically melted both of those away. It hits HARD, then smooths you over into a carefree, anxiety free glow(an afterglow if you will lol). It did not put me to sleep, had me couch locked for just a tiny bit. however after I felt the warm embrace of its true effects I was truly at peace and relaxed and very creative. movies and games seemed fun again. socializing was simple. Definitely a night time, or just a relaxing strain. I would recommend this to anyone just wanting to feel the weight of the world being lifted off. The lasting effects leave you with a little fit of giggles and craving more. No pain. No anxiety. No depression. just a warm light sensation that wraps your mind and body.
S........7
August 25, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is an excellent Indica strain. This is perfect for being functional, adding focus and concentration. It’s great for depression and PTSD. It is a great daytime Indica, it is one that I have found in the ones that I was allowed to order it online when it was available through Trulieve that I was the most functional and calm. It does not increase my appetite, but it does at least called me down so I can focus and have the patience and enjoyment to cook. It does take a different strain to help me eat. The problem is Trulieve’s dispensary locally refuses to sell it online to order. I’m too far to be a walk in just to check. I didn’t relive its even been available for over a year. And I am a true medical marijuana user. One of the two times that I was able to find it online, the local dispensary still ended up selling my order and did not deliver it. Of course the more the user needs, for nighttime use, or other times it’s easy to monitor the usage for a more euphoric and very relaxed drowsy affect. The longterm results or waking results are pleasant. I wish the local dispensary wouldn’t hoard it for walk ins only.