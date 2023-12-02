Afterglow reviews
December 2, 2023
Picked up an 1/8 from the dispo Some of the prettiest nugs Nice coffee like smell And a buttery coffee cake taste . It actually cleared up sinuses a little .
May 11, 2022
I'm new to the whole medical marijuana scene. I'm opting to medicate this way and get off my medication with the help of a doctor. I've tried a few others, but AfterGlow is something special in its own. 18% Thc Bud from TL. I have high anxiety and anxiety about smoking. This strain basically melted both of those away. It hits HARD, then smooths you over into a carefree, anxiety free glow(an afterglow if you will lol). It did not put me to sleep, had me couch locked for just a tiny bit. however after I felt the warm embrace of its true effects I was truly at peace and relaxed and very creative. movies and games seemed fun again. socializing was simple. Definitely a night time, or just a relaxing strain. I would recommend this to anyone just wanting to feel the weight of the world being lifted off. The lasting effects leave you with a little fit of giggles and craving more. No pain. No anxiety. No depression. just a warm light sensation that wraps your mind and body.
August 25, 2021
This is an excellent Indica strain. This is perfect for being functional, adding focus and concentration. It’s great for depression and PTSD. It is a great daytime Indica, it is one that I have found in the ones that I was allowed to order it online when it was available through Trulieve that I was the most functional and calm. It does not increase my appetite, but it does at least called me down so I can focus and have the patience and enjoyment to cook. It does take a different strain to help me eat. The problem is Trulieve’s dispensary locally refuses to sell it online to order. I’m too far to be a walk in just to check. I didn’t relive its even been available for over a year. And I am a true medical marijuana user. One of the two times that I was able to find it online, the local dispensary still ended up selling my order and did not deliver it. Of course the more the user needs, for nighttime use, or other times it’s easy to monitor the usage for a more euphoric and very relaxed drowsy affect. The longterm results or waking results are pleasant. I wish the local dispensary wouldn’t hoard it for walk ins only.
October 7, 2021
This one earns all 5 stars, it’s quality skunked and legit. Clear headed relaxed and had a nice laugh or two. It doesn’t impose itself on you, as a great medical grade shouldn’t. I use for anxiety and pain. If you smoked in the 80s early 90s it will remind you of that good sticky green stuff we called sinsemilla. 🔥 A friend told me the Bellamy bros “ reggae cowboy” was great. I am glad I took a chance on this.
September 30, 2021
Afterglow is by far the best medicine I have experienced. I am new to Marijuana and have been trying many different strains, but nothing compares. This brand smells and tastes so good like lemon/lime/citrus with a hint of fresh earthy garden. If I take about 2-3 hits, it makes me totally relaxed, happy, giggly and pain-free. It definitely relieves anxiety too.
July 16, 2021
Afterglow, which is part of the Old Hippie Stash lineup, is an Indica that does not put me to sleep. Instead, it gives me focus and determination, but relaxed and not stressed out about how the task is going to get done. I find it to be a good late morning or early afternoon high that gives me that 2nd wind.
July 15, 2021
My favorite strain of all time! It is smooth and does not burn my throat. It helps me relax, helps pain and anxiety. Definitely a medicine I like to keep on hand.
September 5, 2022
Awesome. Whole body tingle , low eyes, super relaxed. Nice light citrus flavor.