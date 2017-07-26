Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
For all you Indica lovers out there, this is a 100% pure Indica. This is the best strain I have ever used for my depression, stress, and mainly INSOMNIA. This strain when you try it will make you feel like you did when you first ever tried herb. Its an amazing strain. There is a reason why they call...
Took a trip to LA and came up on this strain. It was an almost immediate hit. A twilight sedation due to the time of day it was.. anyway I loved it and its perfect to smoke and unwind from a long day. Taste is good also. Now to try and find it in Phoenix, we'll see.
This is a solid medicinal strain. If you're hyperactive and need to relax, I strongly urge you to try Air Jordan OG. AJOG won't have your mind running either; the sedation is intense. Not a bad looking flower, and the terpene profile is strong.