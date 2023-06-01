Airheads reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Airheads.

Airheads strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Happy

Airheads strain helps with

  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

June 1, 2023
I’m fucking smacked
39 people found this helpful
May 30, 2023
Beautiful looking flower with an equally beautiful smell and flavor. Effects came quickly with noticeable mental and body relaxation added to a slight euphoria. After the 3rd bowl I was even more relaxed and properly stoned but remained clear headed. This is such a tasty and pleasant hard hitting flower to smoke. So Tasty!! Got mine from TJ’s Provisions in Eugene OR, grown by Eugreen harvested 2/22/23
11 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
First time smoking this strain Tasty and relaxing 😎
6 people found this helpful
August 30, 2023
One of the best strains I’ve ever smoked for sure. Has you feeling relaxed but not so relaxed that you get sleepy kind of like. A energizing relaxed feeling. Smells amazing too
3 people found this helpful
August 23, 2023
I'm usually not a big fan of indica blends, but this had me feeling super relaxed and distressed without all of the dopey loss of IQ feeling. It seemed to grab me by the shoulders and stop me from going in 1,000 directions. I made dinner and am enjoying the peace, tranquility, and healthy munchies that this provided this evening.
2 people found this helpful
February 6, 2024
This is by far my favorite bud I ever smoked.
1 person found this helpful
August 19, 2023
Runtz has been my favorite strain for a few years so really enjoyed this one. Usually find sativas to be underwhelming physically and indicas to be too sedating, Runtz and its children are exactly the blend between both that I’m looking for. Helps with my inflammatory arthritis quite a bit as well as lifts me up mentally, I consider it more of a daytime strain and try to avoid it near bedtime.
1 person found this helpful
March 3, 2024
Hard hitting but not pure Indica couch magnetism. Energizing as well. Mild burning on the throat compared to other flower in the pipe. Nice clean damp earth smell to the flower alone. I'm happy.
1 person found this helpful

