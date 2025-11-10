Airheadz
aka Airhead, Air Head
Airheadz effects are mostly energizing.
Airheadz potency is higher THC than average.
Airheadz is a slightly indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Pink Runtz. This strain is named after the iconic candy for its sweet and fruity flavor that will make your mouth water. Airheadz is a mind-blowing strain that delivers strong and fast-hitting effects that are both cerebral and relaxing. Airheadz is 28-35% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Airheadz effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Airheadz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by West Coast Cure, Airheadz features flavors like berry, cherry, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Airheadz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth, depending on the dispensary and location. Airheadz buds are chunky with a medium density, flashing green and purple hues, with copious amounts of frosty white trichomes. This strain is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful and potent smoke that will leave them feeling happy and relaxed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Airheadz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Airheadz strain effects
Airheadz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
